Tesla Loses TRO Bid In IP Theft Suit Against Engineer

By Dorothy Atkins (May 16, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused Monday to issue a temporary restraining order against an ex-Tesla engineer accused of stealing trade secrets related to Tesla Inc.'s "Project Dojo" supercomputer technology, telling Tesla's counsel the electric vehicle maker's TRO bid lacks evidence and that "I'm not invading a man's privacy just because you're worried." During a hearing in San Francisco, U.S. District Judge James Donato told Tesla's counsel, Joseph C. Alm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, that he would not grant the Silicon Valley company's TRO request barring engineer Alexander Yatskov of Manteca, California, from disseminating trade secrets unless Tesla has...

