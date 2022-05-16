Jewish Ex-Employee Sues Retirement Home, Claiming Bias

By Kelcey Caulder (May 16, 2022, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A former sales and marketing director sued his former employer, Century Park Associates LLC, in a Georgia federal court Monday on allegations the assisted living facility operator fired him because he objected to mandatory Christian prayers in staff meetings and had requested accommodation of his Jewish faith. According to the complaint, the company gradually removed authority and duties from Jack Linder after he reported feeling uncomfortable with the meeting prayers and then suddenly fired him despite positive performance reviews. Linder first began working at Tennessee-based Century Park in August 2019 at its Garden Plaza location in Lawrenceville, Georgia, according to court...

