Attys Awarded $21M In L Brands 'Toxic' Workplace Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (May 17, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has given his final approval to a corporate governance reform deal to end multiple derivative lawsuits over purportedly toxic workplace conditions at the multichain, specialty retailer L Brands, in a settlement that includes $21 million in attorney fees for the shareholders' counsel. In Monday's order, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson noted, among other things, that the likelihood of success for the settling shareholders in their suits against former executives of the global business — now known as Bath & Body Works Inc. — was "far from assured," which weighs in favor of approving the settlement. The...

