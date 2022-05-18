Even With Pandemic, Patent Suit Filings Held Steady In 2021

By Ryan Davis (May 18, 2022, 11:45 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic doesn't seem to have put a damper on new patent lawsuit filings, which effectively stayed the same in 2021 as the year before, with attorneys suggesting the increased role of litigation funding for patent disputes is driving a steady pace of cases. There were 4,063 patent cases filed in U.S. district courts last year, only 61 more than in 2020, which had seen a slight uptick from the year before, according to a new report from Lex Machina. Those minor increases, which coincided with the pandemic, reversed a trend where the number of patent suits had fallen each year...

