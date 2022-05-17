SEC Can't Shield Ex-Official's Speech Drafts, Ripple Says

By Elise Hansen (May 16, 2022, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission can't use attorney-client privilege to shield early drafts of former official Bill Hinman's speech about cryptocurrencies, since Hinman gave the speech in his personal capacity, Ripple Labs told a New York federal court. Attorney-client privilege doesn't cover communications about Hinman's personal remarks, and Hinman can't be considered a "client" of the SEC's attorneys for activities outside his official duties, Ripple and its executives argued Friday. The letter was the latest shot in the discovery battle between the SEC and Ripple after the agency accused the blockchain-based payments company and its executives of violating federal securities...

