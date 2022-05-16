Justices Rebuff Non-Natives' Bid To Nix Calif. Property Taxes

By Andrew Westney (May 16, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to take up a petition by a group of non-Native American lessees of tribal land who had asked the court to review and reverse a California court's ruling that they must cough up state property taxes. In their March petition, Leonard Albrecht and about 500 individuals, trusts and business entities urged the justices to review the California Court of Appeal's decision that federal law doesn't preempt state and local governments from imposing real property taxes on Native American lands when the lands are leased to non-Natives. The petitioners contended that the case made an...

