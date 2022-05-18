L'Oreal Wants False Ad Suit Over 'Paris' Labels Wiped Out

By Gina Kim (May 17, 2022, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics giant L'Oreal USA asked a New York federal judge on Monday to nix a proposed class action alleging it falsely advertises its beauty products as being made in Paris, arguing that the brand name "L'Oreal Paris" doesn't indicate a place of manufacture, and only elicits the company's history. L'Oreal argued in a motion to dismiss filed Monday that customer Veronica Eshelby does not claim in her class action complaint that the L'Oreal Paris product labels are literally false, or that it represents that the items were made in Paris. In a 32-page motion to dismiss, L'Oreal said named plaintiff Veronica...

