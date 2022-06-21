High Court Won't Hear Challenge To SEC 'Gag Orders'

By Al Barbarino (June 21, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear the case of an ex-Xerox executive who is challenging a nearly two-decade-old U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission settlement barring him from ever publicly denying the allegations against him. Since filing a 2019 motion, ex-Xerox Chief Financial Officer Barry D. Romeril has been attempting to invalidate the provision of a 2003 settlement with the SEC that barred him from publicly denying the agency's allegations that he helped manipulate company earnings reports between 1997 and 2000. In a March petition to the high court, Romeril repeated claims that the so-called gag order against him...

