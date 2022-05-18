Full 9th Circ. Won't Review Antitrust Suit Against Chipmakers

By Dave Simpson (May 17, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit declined Monday to reconsider an attempt to revive indirect purchasers' putative class action accusing Samsung Electronics Co. and two other chipmakers of fixing prices on dynamic random-access memory. The panel, which rejected the revival bid in March, voted to deny the plaintiffs' rehearing motion, and none of the circuit's judges requested a vote to rehear the plaintiff's revival bid en banc. In their April bid for a rehearing, the plaintiffs argued that the three-judge panel erred when it announced a "higher standard" for pleading antitrust cases "never before endorsed by this court or any other circuit."...

