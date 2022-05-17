Feds Secure 2 More Guilty Pleas In Amazon Bribery Scheme

By Hailey Konnath (May 16, 2022, 11:24 PM EDT) -- Two merchant consultants accused of conspiring to pay Amazon employees $100,000 in bribes in exchange for reinstating blocked businesses and gaining other unfair advantages agreed to plead guilty to their roles in the purported scheme Monday, according to plea deals filed in Washington federal court. Prosecutors said New York residents Joseph Nilsen, 32, and Kristen Leccese, 33, were "key players" in the alleged conspiracy, which garnered them unfair advantages on the online marketplace. Nilsen pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit violations of the Travel Act and filing a false tax return, per his plea agreement. Meanwhile,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS