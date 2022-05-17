Real Estate Rumors: Wells, Silverstein, Valley National

By Andrew McIntyre (May 17, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo Bank has loaned $51.54 million for a multifamily project in West Palm Beach, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The loan to ECI Group is for 2101 Presidential Way, where the company is planning to build 191 apartment units, according to the report. A venture of Metro Loft and Silverstein Properties is buying a New York Broad Street property from Rudin Management for roughly $180 million, the Commercial Observer reported Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The deal is for 55 Broad St., a 30-story office and retail building that the Rudin family has...

