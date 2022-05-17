Calif. Atty Paying $41K To End SEC's Shell Co. Fraud Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 17, 2022, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A California attorney has agreed to pay nearly $41,000 as part of an agreement to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims she helped a shell company sell its shares. According to terms included in a final judgment filed Friday in Riverside federal court, attorney Jillian Sidoti will disgorge over $14,000 with prejudgment interest of almost $4,700, and pay a $22,000 fine to the federal regulator, without admitting or denying its claims. Sidoti, who has counted cannabis ventures as clients, is also barred for five years from "directly or indirectly providing professional legal services to any person or entity in connection with...

