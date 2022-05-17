Single-Family Rental Investment Co. Inks $575M SPAC Deal

By Charlie Innis (May 17, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- The holding company of Renters Warehouse, a platform for managing and investing in single-family rental homes, said Tuesday it will go public at a $575 million valuation after combining with a special purpose acquisition company, in a deal shaped by four law firms. Winthrop & Weinstine PA and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP are advising RW National Holdings LLC, the parent holding company of Renters Warehouse, which does business under the name Appreciate. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is steering PropTech Investment Corp. II, the SPAC. The deal calls for Appreciate to merge with PropTech Investment Corp. II, with the combined...

