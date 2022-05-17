Pipeline Service Co.'s Ch. 11 Liquidating Plan Gets Confirmed

By Vince Sullivan (May 17, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Strike LLC, a company that services gas pipelines, received approval Tuesday from a Texas bankruptcy court for its Chapter 11 liquidation plan that will transfer its remaining assets into a creditor trust and wind down its operations. During a hybrid hearing in Houston, debtor attorney Charles Koster of White & Case LLP said the plan was being presented on a fully consensual basis after limited objections from various state and local racing authorities had been resolved through minor language tweaks to the plan and associated confirmation order. "This liquidating plan is the best path forward," Koster said. "It transfers the debtor's...

