NJ Health System Reaches $1.75M Deal In ERISA Class Action

By Abby Wargo (May 17, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Two employees of New Jersey's largest health system asked a federal judge to sign off on a $1.75 million settlement resolving an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action alleging the system mismanaged the retirement fund. Marcia McGowan and Traci Singer told U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Monday to preliminarily approve a joint settlement with Barnabas Health Inc., saying both parties had come to an agreement and the settlement outweighs the risks that come with continuing to trial. If the litigation continued, Barnabas could be found liable for a larger amount than the proposed $1.75 million, realistically around $3.5 million, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS