Bain Capital Crypto Names Ex-SEC Atty As Regulatory Head

By Sue Reisinger (May 17, 2022, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Bain Capital Crypto, a dedicated crypto investing fund, has hired veteran U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission attorney TuongVy Le as a partner and head of regulatory and policy, to advise companies on regulatory issues, assess potential investments, engage in research and advocate for policies. Le said she plans to make her expertise in regulatory compliance a competitive advantage at Bain and not a roadblock. It is a timely hire, in a month that has seen a cryptocurrency crash estimated to have cost the market some $2 trillion in value, a growing chorus of companies complaining of crypto confusion, and an increasing...

