Latam Plan Hearing Starts With Solvency, Stock Questions

By Rick Archer (May 17, 2022, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Questions for expert witnesses over whether Latam Airlines' Chapter 11 plan takes a solvent subsidiary into bankruptcy and violates Chilean corporate law dominated the plan confirmation hearing that opened in New York on Tuesday. The all-day hybrid in-person and remote hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity Jr. was almost entirely devoted to evidence for and against multiple objections creditors have raised to the Chilean airline's proposed restructuring. Latam filed for Chapter 11 protection in May 2020, saying the effects of the coronavirus pandemic had reversed its growth and left it unable to make payments on $7.1 billion in debt....

