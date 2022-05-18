Carnival CCO Who Steered Pollution Overhaul Resigns

By Al Barbarino (May 18, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Carnival Corp. & PLC's chief compliance officer, a former U.S. prosecutor who was brought in to clean up the company's act as part of a $20 million plea deal tied to environmental violations, has resigned, the company confirmed Wednesday. Peter Anderson stepped down as the cruise operator's chief ethics and compliance officer, and Richard Brilliant, currently chief audit officer for the company, will replace Anderson, the company confirmed in an emailed statement to Law360. Brilliant assumes the new role of chief risk and compliance officer. "Our highest responsibility and top priority is always compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and...

