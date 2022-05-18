Netflix Gets Tech Patent Trimmed At PTAB

By Andrew Karpan (May 17, 2022, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for Netflix made headway in their technology fight with Broadcom this week when they convinced the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to shave all but two claims from a patent that covers a method of connecting web programs to servers. A trio of patent board judges unanimously agreed Monday with most of the case the streaming giant laid out during a February hearing over a patent owned by Broadcom subsidiary Avago Technologies. The patent is part of a larger infringement suit Broadcom filed in California federal court that accuses Netflix of building its streaming success partly on the back of the...

