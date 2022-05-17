Parents Say Apple AirPods' Volume Ruptured Son's Eardrum

By Mike Curley (May 17, 2022, 1:38 PM EDT) -- Parents of a teenage boy in Texas are suing Apple Inc. and the manufacturer of its AirPod earbuds in California federal court, saying the boy suffered permanent hearing loss when an Amber Alert came through on his phone and the loud sound "ripped open" his eardrum. In a complaint filed Monday, Carlos Gordoa and Ariani Reyes said that their son, identified in the complaint as B.G., was 12 and watching a movie on Netflix with his iPhone in 2020, using his AirPods on a low volume, when an Amber Alert went off without warning. The high-volume alert "tore apart" B.G.'s eardrum...

