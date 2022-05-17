Rubio, Cruz Float Changes To Visa-Free Travel Program

By Alyssa Aquino (May 17, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation aimed at strengthening the security of a visa-free travel program, after a British citizen used the program to enter the U.S. and take members of a Texas synagogue hostage. In their legislative proposal Monday, Rubio and Cruz suggested requiring the U.S. secretary of Homeland Security to immediately remove countries from the Visa Waiver Program, which allows travelers from participating countries to temporarily travel to the U.S., visa-free, for business or tourism, once they lapse on the program's intelligence-sharing obligations. "Travel to America is a privilege, not a right," Rubio said. "If...

