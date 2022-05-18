'Meme Coin' Maker Wants Failed Sponsorship Lawsuit Nixed

By Sarah Jarvis (May 17, 2022, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The creator of digital assets known as "Let's Go Brandon meme tokens," named for a phrase that went viral among detractors of President Joe Biden, filed a motion Tuesday to permanently dismiss a proposed class action accusing the project of manipulating investors, arguing the suit wasn't properly served and the plaintiff's own statements contradict his allegations. Hedge fund manager and attorney James Koutoulas, who purportedly co-founded LGBcoin.io, argued in his motion that plaintiff Eric De Ford hasn't served a single defendant in his suit. Koutoulas said he asked De Ford in April to voluntarily dismiss the complaint, but neither he nor his...

