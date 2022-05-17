Trump Keeps Up Fight For More Fees In Stormy Daniels' Case

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 17, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump is defending the reasonableness of his bid for an additional $127,000 in attorney fees to cover the Ninth Circuit appeal brought by adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who tried and failed to beat an initial $292,053 in fees Trump won after defeating her defamation suit. The reply brief that the former president filed with the appeals court on Monday comes after he applied for the additional attorney fees in April, seeking to cover his defense against Daniels' challenge of the district court's order granting Trump attorney fees and affirming that that order was a final judgment. Daniels, whose legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS