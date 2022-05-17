NNSA Cancels $28B Site Management Deal To Split Work Up

By Daniel Wilson (May 17, 2022, 9:29 PM EDT) -- The National Nuclear Security Administration has canceled a $28 billion contract to run two of its national security sites following related protests, saying it had determined it would be better off splitting the work into two separate deals. Corrective action that had included a review of the contract — covering management and operations services for the NNSA's Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex — had shown that there were increased requirements for those two sites not covered in the original contract, among other issues, the NNSA said in an announcement on Monday. "Cancellation of the solicitation and termination of the resulting award...

