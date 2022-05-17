11th Circ. Won't Let Law Office Biz Pin Issues On Building Sale

By Morgan Conley (May 17, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday shut down a space-sharing company's claim that the sale of the office building it works out of shouldn't have been approved by a Florida federal court as part of the U.S. government's efforts to seize properties connected to a Ukrainian money laundering scheme. The tenant, Cleveland Law, claimed that after the office building in downtown Cleveland, Ohio was sold, the buyer attempted to terminate its lease and started converting the building into residential housing. It argued the sale shouldn't have gone through because a Florida court overseeing asset seizure proceedings didn't hear from all impacted parties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS