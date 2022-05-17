Davis-Bacon Act Overhaul Draws Thousands Of Comments

By Jon Steingart (May 17, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor received more than 37,000 comments on a proposed rule that could set nonunion construction workers on a path toward union-negotiated pay rates by reviving an old formula for surveying earnings. Known officially as "Updating the Davis-Bacon and Related Acts Regulations," the rule would be the most sweeping change since President Ronald Reagan was in office. The Davis-Bacon Act sets wage standards for workers on construction projects backed with federal dollars. Another 70 federal contracting and procurement laws rely on the Davis-Bacon Act's definitions. The DOL estimated in the proposed rule that the Davis-Bacon Act alone affects...

