DOJ 'Dropped The Ball' In 1st Wage-Fixing Case, Juror Says

By Bryan Koenig (May 20, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- For juror number eight, the U.S. Department of Justice's first criminal prosecution of wage-fixing fell apart due to shaky evidence and weak testimony from government witnesses, including an FBI agent who said one of the defendants claimed to have been locked out of his phone when what the agent really meant was an iCloud account. Trisha Kincaid wanted to convict. In fact, she told Law360 in an interview that she was one of the last two holdouts against acquittal, which she said was favored early on by a majority of the 12 people who on April 14 finally found the former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS