Patients Lack Standing To Press Data Breach Suit, Judge Says

By Allison Grande (May 17, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday axed a putative class action over a data breach that impacted a pair of radiology service providers, rejecting the plaintiffs' argument that they had suffered the type of injury or imminent risk of fraud necessary to press forward with their claims. Jose Aponte II and Lisa Rosenberg sued Northeast Radiology PC and Alliance HealthCare Services Inc. after independent cybersecurity researchers uncovered "major flaws" in the companies' Picture Archiving and Communication Systems and the health care providers subsequently notified patients that between April 2019 and January 2020, "unauthorized individuals" had access to personal health information from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS