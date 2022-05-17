Fired Hertz Worker Can't Say Mild COVID Was Disability

By Lauren Berg (May 17, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Hertz beat a discrimination lawsuit by a former employee who was fired after she came to work feeling sick while waiting for COVID-19 test results, after a California federal judge Monday found that the employee — who contracted a mild case of the virus — can't be considered disabled under state law. Tackling a question of first impression, U.S. District Judge Roger T. Benitez in a 19-page order granted Hertz Local Edition Corp.'s motion for summary judgment in Michelle Roman's lawsuit claiming she was fired because of a disability, finding that mild COVID-19 symptoms don't qualify as a disability under California's...

