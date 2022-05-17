Orthopedic Center Hit With $111M Verdict For Botched Surgery

By Hailey Konnath (May 17, 2022, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal jury has found that a St. Cloud orthopedic center's negligent care following a leg surgery directly caused "permanent, disabling and catastrophic" harm to a man's leg, awarding him more than $111 million in damages. Following a weeklong trial, the jury on Monday agreed with Anuj Thapa that negligence on the part of St. Cloud Orthopedic Associates Ltd.'s providers while treating a soccer injury ultimately led to his disability. Thapa said a St. Cloud Orthopedic surgeon performed emergency surgery on his leg in 2017. He was discharged shortly after the surgery even though he was experiencing extreme pain, he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS