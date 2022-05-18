Docs Urge 1st Circ. To Revive J&J Hip Replacement FCA Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (May 18, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Two whistleblower physicians have asked a First Circuit panel to reverse the dismissal of their False Claims Act against Johnson & Johnson concerning allegedly faulty hip replacement devices, saying the district court wrongly held they used confidential information in their complaint. Drs. Antoni Nargol and David Langton said Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Page Kelley's finding that they violated protective orders defied court dockets, as no judge in the seven years since they filed an amended complaint against Johnson & Johnson and its acquired DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. had ever held their case warranted dismissal for confidentiality violation reasons. Judge Kelley dismissed the...

