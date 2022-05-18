Ga. Apartment Co. Countersues Insurer Over Fatal Shooting

By Y. Peter Kang (May 18, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Georgia apartment complex where a man was fatally shot has brought a counterclaim against an insurance company that has refused to defend it in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit, arguing a firearms exception in the policy is unenforceable. The complex owner, VE Shadowood LP, and a partner company, VE Shadowood GP LLC, lodged a counterclaim on Tuesday in Georgia federal court against Penn-America Insurance Co. insisting that the insurer must honor the owner's $2 million policy and defend it against a suit alleging Shadowood failed to keep the apartment complex safe and warn tenants of criminal activity...

