ICE, GEO Group Sued Over Suicide Of Man Detained In Calif.

By Mike Curley (May 18, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- The daughter of a man who died by suicide in an immigration detention facility is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, GEO Group Inc., which runs the facility, and the city of McFarland, California, saying they ignored the man's mental illness and tortured him by putting him in solitary confinement, leading to his death. In a complaint filed in California federal court Tuesday, Sylvia Ahn said her father, Choung Woong Ahn, had come to the U.S. from South Korea in 1988 and maintained his status as a lawful permanent resident, living in the San Francisco Bay Area until he was arrested...

