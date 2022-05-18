11th Circ. Asks NY Court For Guidance On Settlement Suit

By Mike Curley (May 18, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit is asking New York's highest court to weigh in on a suit alleging that Transamerica Life Insurance Co. breached a contract by consenting to assigning more than $900,000 in monthly settlement payments to another company in exchange for a much smaller lump sum payout, saying there is a novel question of law that the state court should resolve. In an opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel asked the New York justices whether state law would allow Lujerio Cordero to pursue his breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing claim against Transamerica and Transamerica Annuity Service...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS