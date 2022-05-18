Manatt Partner Joins 'The Walking Dead' Creator As CLO

By Michele Gorman (May 18, 2022, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Skybound Entertainment, which is behind "The Walking Dead" franchise, has recruited as its chief legal officer an entertainment lawyer who most recently led the digital and technology transactions team at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP, the content company said Tuesday. At the beginning of the week, Ned Sherman arrived at the Los Angeles-based entertainment company that has platforms across comics, games, books, TV and movies. His title also includes chief business affairs officer. "I'm thrilled for this opportunity to be part of a #multiplatform content company that is working with creators and their intellectual properties to deliver engaging storytelling and experiences...

