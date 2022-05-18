CIT Snuffs Out Importer Suit Over Duty Waiver Mistake

By Alex Lawson (May 18, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade has shut down a steel importer's bid to reclaim national security tariffs that the company says were errantly collected over minor errors in its exclusion request, ruling that the government abided by its own regulations. Importer VoestAlpine USA Corp. and purchaser Bilstein Cold Rolled Steel LP have been fighting the government's refusal to issue full refunds on products that were deemed eligible for exclusions from the 25% tariff imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. Specifically, the companies are seeking refunds for shipments that have been fully liquidated by the government, rather than...

