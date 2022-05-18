Judge Won't Pick A Victor In Wash. Benefits Program Battle

By Abby Wargo (May 18, 2022, 2:57 PM EDT) -- A federal judge rejected Washington state's request to formally declare it the winner of a legal battle over a novel state benefits program, saying a recent ruling that tossed the suit was based on the court lacking authority over the dispute. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly on Tuesday denied the state's motion for entry of judgment despite recently dismissing the case, saying the court had no subject matter jurisdiction to determine judgment in favor of either side. In April, Judge Zilly said the Employee Retirement Income Security Act doesn't govern the program, known as WA Cares, which requires employers to...

