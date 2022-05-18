7th Circ. Wary Of Reviving Ill. Counties' Immigration Law Fight

By Lauraann Wood (May 18, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel seemed unconvinced Wednesday by two Illinois counties' argument that they should be able to pursue a constitutional challenge to a law Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed last year, which blocks immigration detention contracts with the federal government. During oral arguments, McHenry and Kankakee counties said a three-judge panel should revive their lawsuit challenging the Illinois Way Forward Act because a provision requiring counties to cancel their federal immigration detention contracts violates the U.S. Constitution and can't be used to strip local governments of their power to contract with the federal government under the state constitution. The appellate panel,...

