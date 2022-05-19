Higher Rural Internet Speeds Could Get More FCC Funding

By Christopher Cole (May 19, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Rural providers could receive added financial support in exchange for deploying broadband at higher speeds in more locations under a plan being weighed at the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC voted 4-0 on Thursday to seek comment on a proposal to expand broadband in rural areas using an existing subsidy model that pays set amounts for rate-of-return carriers to install broadband at a certain number of fixed sites. If eventually rolled out, the plan would affect the Alternative Connect America Cost Model, or A-CAM — a program that is part of the agency's Universal Service Fund and that aims to expand broadband access...

