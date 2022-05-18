Why Attys Must Embrace 'Cultural Competence' As Key Skill

By Nick Muscavage (May 18, 2022, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Attorneys and judges need to embrace cultural changes to avoid implicit bias and best serve those going through the legal system, several speakers at a New Jersey State Bar Association event said Wednesday. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed speaking at the New Jersey State Bar Association's 2022 Annual Meeting and Convention on cultural competency. (Nick Muscavage/Law360) The message was delivered by state Superior Court Judge Sohail Mohammed, the presiding judge of the Passaic County vicinage's criminal division, and Mariel Mercado-Guevara, a Parsippany, New Jersey-based attorney at Morrison Mahoney LLP, during one of the first seminars at the New Jersey...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS