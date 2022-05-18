Riemer & Braunstein Guides $240M Brooklyn Condo Loan

By Andrew McIntyre (May 18, 2022, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo has loaned $240 million for a residential condo tower project in Brooklyn in a deal Riemer & Braunstein LLP worked on, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan from Wells Fargo Bank NA to a Rockrose Development LLC entity is for 180 Ashland Place, and the financing is in two pieces: one mortgage for roughly $214.4 million, and a second mortgage for approximately $25.6 million. Those mortgage documents indicate that Richard Lefkowitz, a senior partner at Riemer & Braunstein and co-chair of the firm's real estate finance group, worked on the matter, although it...

