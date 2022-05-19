Clyde & Co. Hires Miami Maritime Partner From Lewis Brisbois

By James Boyle (May 19, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- An attorney with more than three decades' experience in the shipping and cruise line industry has moved his practice from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to Clyde & Co. LLP's Miami office. Robert Kritzman was welcomed this week as a partner in Clyde & Co.'s global energy, marine and natural resources practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Kritzman told Law360 Pulse Thursday that he made the move after more than two years with Lewis Brisbois primarily because he saw a perfect fit between Clyde & Co.'s platform and his own extensive experience. "My background is fairly specialized in the maritime arena,...

