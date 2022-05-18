Navajo Farmers Seek 10th Circ. Redo In Gold King Mine Suit

By Andrew Westney (May 18, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Navajo farmers and ranchers have urged the Tenth Circuit to revisit their Clean Water Act claims over the 2015 Gold King Mine spill, saying a circuit panel's ruling that New Mexico's statute of limitations didn't apply to their suit flies in the face of decades of precedent. The Tenth Circuit ruled in early May that the suit, filed just under three years after the spill, came too late, overturning a New Mexico federal judge's decision. The circuit panel agreed with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor Environmental Restoration LLC that Clean Water Act claims tied to the Gold King Mine blowout — which...

