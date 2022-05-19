Apple Says Cert. Bid In False Ad Suit Lacks Commonality

By Khorri Atkinson (May 19, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. told a California federal judge that a proposed class of iPhone users failed to satisfy their burden of proving common classwide evidence to justify certification of their class action accusing the company of misleading them about its products' storage capacity. In a brief Tuesday opposing the plaintiffs' March certification request, Apple said court rules mandate them to show commonality and that misrepresentation was material to class members' decisions to buy a variety of Apple products and install the latest version of the company's mobile operating system, which caused them injury. The four named plaintiffs had told U.S. District Judge Edward...

