9th Circ. Revives IP Discovery Feud Against Apple

By Jasmin Jackson (May 18, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has unraveled Apple Inc.'s win in a discovery dispute over a patent-holding company's request for documents from the tech giant for a possible German infringement suit, holding Wednesday that a California magistrate judge didn't have jurisdiction to deny the request. In a published opinion, a three-judge panel vacated U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins' denial of an ex parte discovery petition filed by CPC Patent Techs. PTY Ltd., which had sought Apple's records for a possible European patent suit over its devices with biometric security measures, including iPhones and iPads. The panel remanded the discovery dispute back to...

