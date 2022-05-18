Ill. Man Gets 1 Year For Smuggling To Pakistan Nuke Agency

By Gina Kim (May 18, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A Chicago tech executive was sentenced to one year in federal prison in Illinois federal court on Wednesday after pleading guilty last year to smuggling computers and equipment from the United States to a nuclear research agency of the Pakistani government without a license from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Obaidullah Syed, 67, of Northbrook, Illinois, who ran Pakistan-based company Business Systems International Pvt. Ltd., was sentenced before U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, after admitting last October to conspiring to export computer systems, parts and associated equipment without pre-authorization or a license from the Commerce Department and submitting false export...

