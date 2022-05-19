Workers Want Revival Of FLSA Suit Against Gov't Contractor

By Carolina Bolado (May 19, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Laborers who say they were not paid fairly for government-contracted cleanup work they did in the Florida Panhandle after Hurricane Michael asked the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday to revive their claims against the general government contractor and master subcontractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act. In oral arguments in Miami, Anthony Sanchez, who represents the laborers, told the judges that the district judge relied on an incorrect legal standard when he determined that contractor Ceres Environmental Services Inc. and subcontractor Environmental Restoration Group LLC were not employers of the workers under the FLSA. Sanchez said that under the test the Eleventh...

