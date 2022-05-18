Twitter Is No State Actor, 9th Circ. Says In Trump Tweets Case

By Lauren Berg (May 18, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive a claim that Twitter violated the First Amendment rights of a Donald Trump supporter by preventing comments on the former president's tweets and suspending his account, saying the social media platform isn't a state actor and can't be held liable for alleged constitutional violations. In a brief opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a California federal judge's dismissal of San Francisco attorney Maria Rutenburg's lawsuit, finding that she didn't allege sufficient evidence that Twitter "engaged in state action" when the company moderated comments on Trump's tweets or suspended his account. The panel rejected Rutenburg's August...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS