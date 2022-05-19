Cigna Can't Evade NJ Lab's $1.5M COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Rachel Stone (May 19, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court refused to toss a Garden State radiology lab's lawsuit claiming Cigna unlawfully refused to reimburse the lab for nearly $1.5 million in COVID-19-related care, ruling the lab could sue under federal benefits law. According to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty's Wednesday opinion denying Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics, the lab showed that the statutes laying out patients' rights to covered COVID-19 testing gave it standing under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The lab had argued in its amended suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS