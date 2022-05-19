Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cigna Can't Evade NJ Lab's $1.5M COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Rachel Stone (May 19, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court refused to toss a Garden State radiology lab's lawsuit claiming Cigna unlawfully refused to reimburse the lab for nearly $1.5 million in COVID-19-related care, ruling the lab could sue under federal benefits law.

According to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty's Wednesday opinion denying Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co.'s motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Open MRI and Imaging of RP Vestibular Diagnostics, the lab showed that the statutes laying out patients' rights to covered COVID-19 testing gave it standing under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The lab had argued in its amended suit...

