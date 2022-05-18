James Franco's $2.2M Sexual Exploitation Suit Deal Hits Snag

By Craig Clough (May 18, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A California judge said Wednesday that a $2.2 million settlement deal he preliminarily approved for James Franco and his studio partners to resolve two former students' proposed class action claiming the actor's now-shuttered film school sexually exploited its students must be revised and resubmitted over a lack of class contact information. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David S. Cunningham III told the parties during a telephone conference that because the initial settlement includes an inaccurate representation of what kind of class contact information the defendants possess, an entirely new agreement must be drafted because the issue will require a new distribution...

